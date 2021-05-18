Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

