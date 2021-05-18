Stobox Token (STBU) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stobox Token (CURRENCY:STBU) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Stobox Token has a market capitalization of $917,972.14 and $321,102.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stobox Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stobox Token Coin Profile

Stobox Token launched on September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,645 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

