Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 18th (AMRN, AWK, BEDU, DG, EFN, FOE, GO, GRAY, GYC, IMO)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 18th:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $206.00.

Emerging Markets Financials Tit (NYSE:EFN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Gabelli.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

