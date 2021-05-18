Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 18th (AMRN, AWK, BEDU, DG, EFN, FOE, GO, GRAY, GYC, IMO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 18th:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $206.00.

Emerging Markets Financials Tit (NYSE:EFN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Gabelli.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

