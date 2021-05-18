Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Crescent Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,205% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Crescent Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 219.5% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 206,101 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 178,995 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

