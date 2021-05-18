Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical volume of 1,673 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.