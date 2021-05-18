Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,215 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

