Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

