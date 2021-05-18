Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

