Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

