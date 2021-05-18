Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

