Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,740 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,950. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

