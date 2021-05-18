Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,827 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

