Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,270 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.