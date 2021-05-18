Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,499 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

