Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,216 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

