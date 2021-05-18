Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $26.61 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 488.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

