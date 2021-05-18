Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,945 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.