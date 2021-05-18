Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

