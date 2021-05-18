Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.