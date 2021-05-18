Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

