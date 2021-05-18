Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

