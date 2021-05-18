Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

