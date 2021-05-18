Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,965 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

