Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,026 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

