Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,216 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.