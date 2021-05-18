Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,384 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $325.51 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day moving average of $319.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

