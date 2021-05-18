Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,981 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

