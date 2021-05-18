Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,440 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

