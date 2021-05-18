Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 25,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

