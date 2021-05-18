Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

SOXX traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,228. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $236.66 and a twelve month high of $449.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

