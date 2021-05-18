Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a market cap of $443.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

