Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 978 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,265. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

