StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 3210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Specifically, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,008. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

