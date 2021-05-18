StormX Price Hits $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $278.81 million and $16.70 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01436307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00116571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062256 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

