Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.