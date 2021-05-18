Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

