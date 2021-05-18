Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,053 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

