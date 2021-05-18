Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

