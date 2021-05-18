Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,575.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,575.00 and last traded at $1,574.92, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,394.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,385.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,227.74.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

