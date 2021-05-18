Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.71. 10,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.55. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

