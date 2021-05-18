Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,141.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $4,141.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.