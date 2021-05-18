Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.24

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOHVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

