Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 230,957 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.