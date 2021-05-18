Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.