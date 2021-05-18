Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

