Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

