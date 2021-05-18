Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -418.65 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

