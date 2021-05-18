Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $27.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

