Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Shares of CACI opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.