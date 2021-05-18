Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

